An 18-year-old man from the Belle Fourche area drowned at Orman Dam Wednesday after falling off a paddle board into the water.

Around 7:51 p.m., the Butte County Dispatch Center received a call of a person in distress in the swimming area at the Rocky Point Campground at Orman Dam.

Three young people had apparently fallen off paddle boards into the water. Two were able to get back to safer depths and were assisted by other campers and swimmers in the area, according to the Belle Fourche Police Department, who also said there were people on scene trying to make their way out to the remaining person.

Emergency responders entered the water attempting to locating the missing person.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office requested a dive team based out of the Rapid City area to respond to the scene for assistance. The team is made up of multiple agencies in the Rapid City area. Not only do they have divers, but they utilize underwater robotic units equipped with cameras, markers and retrieving capabilities.

At 12:10 a.m., with the assistance from witnesses, the Pennington County team was able to direct the unit to the area the victim was last seen, locate and retrieve the person.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butte County Coroner. The victim's name will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

Agencies that involved and assisted included Belle Fourche Fire, Belle Fourche Ambulance, Nisland-Arpan Fire, Vale Fire, Newell Ambulance, Butte County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Pennington County/Rapid City Water Rescue Team and numerous bystanders and volunteers.

"This is tragic reminder of how fast an innocent afternoon of recreation can turn into a tragedy," the Belle Fourche Police Department wrote in a statement.