Located minutes from Ellsworth AFB and close to Rapid City, you will love the location of this 2 Bed 2 Bath house with an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy everything this home offers from the flow of the floor plan, to modern updates in the kitchen, to staying cozy around the fireplace. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining or unwinding in a yard that is is also complete with a nice lawn, sprinkler system, and garden area in the backyard. There is opportunity to complete the basement to fit your needs with 2 additional bedroom downstairs that are framed and non-conforming. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Co-listed by Madison Reeves 605-569-9019.
2 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $282,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
- Updated
The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
STURGIS | Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service are up dramatically versus previous years during t…
- Updated
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, with the state opting for a bigger, faster and n…
- Updated
Fatal motorcycle accidents were reported in Pennington, Lawrence and Jackson counties Friday.
- Updated
Name: Mark Grmick
The Nest Predator Bounty Program is inhumane, wasteful and not based on science. When South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks accepted public input …
- Updated
STURGIS | The Black Hills roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in t…
- Updated
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.