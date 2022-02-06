This 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home is neat as a pin. It features a kitchen with updated appliances, ample work space and a breakfast bar. The dining room leads to the back yard which will be fully fenced for your convenience. Enjoy the beauty of the gas fireplace in the living room complete with lighted drywall accents. The master bedroom includes a master bathroom for your privacy and convenience. There is some framing and insulating in the unfinished basement. One can easily have an additional 2 bedrooms, a third bath and family room. The back yard has a fire pit area as well as ample space for a garden. The water heater, roof and gutters were replaced in the fall of 2021. This one is move in ready and conveniently located near Ellsworth AFB and I90 for an easy commute to Rapid City. Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center of Sturgis (605)490-2638.
2 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900
