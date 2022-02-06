 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900

This 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home is neat as a pin. It features a kitchen with updated appliances, ample work space and a breakfast bar. The dining room leads to the back yard which will be fully fenced for your convenience. Enjoy the beauty of the gas fireplace in the living room complete with lighted drywall accents. The master bedroom includes a master bathroom for your privacy and convenience. There is some framing and insulating in the unfinished basement. One can easily have an additional 2 bedrooms, a third bath and family room. The back yard has a fire pit area as well as ample space for a garden. The water heater, roof and gutters were replaced in the fall of 2021. This one is move in ready and conveniently located near Ellsworth AFB and I90 for an easy commute to Rapid City. Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center of Sturgis (605)490-2638.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Best romantic destinations in the Black Hills

Best romantic destinations in the Black Hills

Content by Liv Hospitality. The Black Hills are filled with plenty of romantic spots, and a weekend getaway is the perfect opportunity for couples to escape and spend quality time together. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News