Listed by Matt Newton, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills- Spearfish 605-545-4248 *Welcome home to this delightful 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house situated in a desirable location on a large lot. *Boasting high efficiency appliances and utilities, this property offers modern convenience and comfort. *As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious entryway that opens up into the living room and kitchen area. *The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and ample cooking space. *The kitchen also includes a pantry and additional storage space. *Enjoy the abundance of natural light streaming through the house, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere throughout the day. *Outside on the deck, you can unwind and enjoy breathtaking sunset views over Ellsworth. It's an ideal spot to host gatherings or simply savor a peaceful evening. *The unfinished 3-car garage provides plenty of space for your vehicles and additional storage. *Downstairs, the large unfinished basement awaits your personal touch. *Customize it to suit your needs and create the perfect additional living space. *This house is conveniently located near various amenities, including Ellsworth’s Main Gate, shops, a fully stocked fishing pond, City Hall, and is within walking distance of the Douglas school district. *Contact your favorite agent today for a showing!