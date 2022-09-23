2 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $400,000

Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636. Looking for a nearly finished, NEW construction home you can customize to your likingon a sprawling 9.64 acres with NO COVENANTS? Look no further! *Home offers potential for 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus loft spaces, attached 2-car garage and just under 2,000sqft *Structure is fully enclosed, framing is in place for a clear floorplan, electrical andplumbing is in place; this home is ready to be insulated, sheetrocked and finished as you desire *Most home mechanics are set up but not all are operational- 2 in-floorheat systems are in the closet and utility room, cistern framework in place (needs pump), design in place for a tankless water heater (not included), AC capabilities (no system hooked up), home will be on a septic (not included) *2 concrete pads on property for added shop or storage buildings *The impressive 9.64 acres is fenced and has no covenants- bring your ideas to finish this into your dream home- call today!