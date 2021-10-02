 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $350,000

This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath house sits on 2 open lots in the small town of Hermosa SD. Just 15 minutes from the bustling life of Rapid City and with in view of the beautiful Black Hills. The water, sewer and furnace are all recently updated. 1 car garage and large workshop/garage are detached buildings with plenty of storage.

