2 Bedroom Home in Hill City - $680,000

GREAT BLACK HILLS PACKAGE! **Borders USFS **Creek running through **TWO lots! **30x40 Excellent Shop Building! **19x64 full length lean-to on shop **28x30 detached garage **RV carport **Comfortable clean well-kept manufactured home. **Great covered outdoor living decks/porches for relaxing or entertaining. This nice Black Hills property has CREEK running through and borders USFS for great hiking and horseback riding right from home. Level land, association water, and second lot for whatever you want to do. Covenant protected with road district so roads are well kept and just off paved highway. Between Sheridan Lake and Pactola Lake in the very heart of the Beautiful Black Hills near Hill City and all the great recreation that the Black Hills have to offer! Nice package on a great piece of land! Most of the land is currently in the flood plain though sellers have never had water near the buildings. When Hwy 385 is re-done and a larger culvert is put in, the sellers think that will change the flood zone.Add it up - 2 lots bordering usfs with community well 175,000 each = 350,000 septic and infrastructure = 50,000 manufactured home/decking/addition =100,000 detached garage = 35,000 shop beefy built and all the lean-tos =160,000 carport/greenhouse shed = 5,000 Total - $700,000