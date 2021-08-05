Location! Location! Location! Nice Black Hills property with creek running through and bordering USFS for great hiking and horseback riding right from home. Level land, association water, and second lot for whatever you want to do. Covenant protected with road district so roads are well kept and just off paved highway. Between Sheridan lake and Pactola Lake in the very heart of the Beautiful Black Hills near Hill City. 28x44 manufactured home with large covered porch. Detached garage and 30x40 shop building with 19x64 lean to on the back for lots of room under roof. plus a carport, too. I nice package on a great piece of land! Most of the land is currently in the flood plain - so keep that in mind if you are thinking of financing. When Hwy 385 is re-done and a larger culvert is put in, the sellers think that will change the flood zone. Sellers had a county study done before they added the garage. They do not have an elevation certificate. They have never had water near the buildings.
2 Bedroom Home in Hill City - $680,000
