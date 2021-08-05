2 Bedroom Home in Keystone - $545,000

OFF THE GRID BEAUTY! Enjoy being energy independent on your own park like setting with an amazing view. SURROUNDED BY USFS! Yet wonderful easy access from blacktop road! What a special place to base all your Black Hills adventures from! This well-loved low maintenance "Shome" or "Shouse" has wonderful living quarters efficiently designed and so warm and cozy. Slip out to the patio and enjoy a cup of coffee (or wine) (or beer ) (or.. ?) :) and soak in the wonderful VIEW! The great big shop/garage area is cleaner than most homes. Plenty of room for all your toys. or maybe more living space? The solar system consists of 15 solar panels and batteries. Generator back up. Good Well. Water tank upstairs that feeds the home. Property is known as the STAR MINING LODE so lots of history, too. Take a hike or ride right from home to the beautiful Surrounding USFS lands all around. VERY RARE BLACK HILLS TREASURE! **Needs to be a cash offer or loan where the lender will keep it in-house as the loan can not be sold on the secondary market until it is hooked to electricity. We do have some lenders we can recommend. :)