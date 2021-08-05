OFF THE GRID BEAUTY! Enjoy being energy independent on your own park like setting with an amazing view. SURROUNDED BY USFS! Yet wonderful easy access from blacktop road! What a special place to base all your Black Hills adventures from! This well-loved low maintenance "Shome" or "Shouse" has wonderful living quarters efficiently designed and so warm and cozy. Slip out to the patio and enjoy a cup of coffee (or wine) (or beer ) (or.. ?) :) and soak in the wonderful VIEW! The great big shop/garage area is cleaner than most homes. Plenty of room for all your toys. or maybe more living space? The solar system consists of 15 solar panels and batteries. Generator back up. Good Well. Water tank upstairs that feeds the home. Property is known as the STAR MINING LODE so lots of history, too. Take a hike or ride right from home to the beautiful Surrounding USFS lands all around. VERY RARE BLACK HILLS TREASURE! **Needs to be a cash offer or loan where the lender will keep it in-house as the loan can not be sold on the secondary market until it is hooked to electricity. We do have some lenders we can recommend. :)
2 Bedroom Home in Keystone - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
- Updated
A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in fe…
- Updated
The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.
- Updated
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…