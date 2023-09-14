Beautiful home with attached covered cedar deck. Home and deck centered on amazing view of Nemo Mountain. Included is a 40 x 48 barn with 220v service; plenty of space for at least two cars, a workshop, storage and a horse loafing area, with an automatic and heated horse waterer. House was remodeled in 2018 and has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Each bathroom has a high-end air-to-air heat exchanger for ventilation. Most of the windows are wooden Anderson windows. Flooring is of exceptional quality and easy to keep clean. Single level home. Well has excellent output and the water tastes wonderful. This location is very quiet and peaceful. Great place to live, abundant wildlife, and friendly neighbors! Please call team member/owner Traci Rambo 808-383-2426.