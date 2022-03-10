2 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $785,000

Beautiful home with a million-dollar view! This modest house, remodeled in 2018, is on 5.86 acres with a spacious covered porch and two large barns. It also has 2 wells. In addition, the land stretches all the way to Nemo Bluff and has a wild brook trout stream flowing through it. Currently, the property is a vacation rental, and its pasture is used by the owner’s horses. One of the barns has a workshop with 220v service, two car garage, and a horse loafing area. There is also a plumbed-in, heated, horse waterer available near the horse loafing area. The other barn is a storage barn where the owners stored lumber, furniture and their retro 70s motorhome. Furniture in home may be purchased separately. Owners own all the adjacent properties and have been using driveways to access other parcels. Prior to closing, driveway easements will be updated to reflect all current or future use of the driveway. Also, restrictive covenants will be updated to protect all of owner’s properties views and property standards and will be completed prior to the end of buyer’s inspection period. Home is currently leased for the season. Seller seeks a rent back situation until the end of bookings.