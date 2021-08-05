 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $995,000

Beautiful cottage with a million-dollar view! This modest home remodeled in 2018 is on a large parcel and has a spacious covered porch and two large new barns. It also has 2 wells. In addition, the land stretches all the way to Nemo Bluff and has a wild brook trout stream flowing through it.

