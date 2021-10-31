 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $144,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $144,900

If you need one level of living, this is it! This condo, located in North Rapid City, has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a detached garage right across the parking lot from the unit, washer and dryer hookups and a large sunroom. The master bedroom has a master bathroom and double closets. Along with this lovely condo you will have access to a heated 10x10 storage locker that is in the condo complex along with access to the clubhouse. Updates to the property include painting, updated flooring, updated sunroom, all new windows, and a new sliding glass door. Decorative fireplace in the living room needs an electric insert to become functional. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News