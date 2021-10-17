2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $148,500

If you need one level of living, this is it! This condo, located in North Rapid City, has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a detached garage right across the parking lot from the unit, washer and dryer hookups and a large sunroom. The master bedroom has a master bathroom and double closets. Along with this lovely condo you will have access to a heated 10x10 storage locker that is in the condo complex along with access to the clubhouse. Updates to the property include painting, updated flooring, updated sunroom, all new windows, and a new sliding glass door. Decorative fireplace in the living room needs an electric insert to become functional. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553