2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,000

Listed by Chris Twiggs, 605.545.1218, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills. This 2 bed, 1 bath home is waiting for new owners! Perfect for an investment property or anyone looking to downsize! Featuring natural hardwood floors, 2 good size bedrooms, and tile flooring in the bathroom. Fully fenced yard with 2 sheds, alley access, easy access to adjacent park, and close to all the amenities that Rapid City has to offer. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all MLS data and measurements per DOE.