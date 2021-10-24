Listed by Molly Remboldt, Keller Williams Realty BH, 605-415-3248. **CALLING ALL INVESTORS** This adorable south side home is close to downtown shopping, Monument Health and all that Rapid City has to offer! The upper level of the home has 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom, has been completely remodeled, and is move in ready. Some upgrades include NEW: flooring throughout the kitchen, great room and bathroom, refinished original hardwood floors in bedrooms, trim, double pane windows, sheetrock and insulation, fresh paint, kitchen cabinets, sink, countertops and so much more! The main level bathroom has been completely remodeled as well with corrugated steel, wood paneling, new flooring and vanity offering a modern concept. Add equity to the home by finishing the lower level by adding a bedroom and bathroom or turning back into a duplex! Outside you will find a brand new "rocking chair" covered front porch, a separate entrance to the basement and new fencing along the front of the property.
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $164,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rushmore Mall is under new ownership and by early 2022 it will officially have a new name — Uptown Rapid.
Four lives have been taken via homicide in the Knollwood Townhouses in north Rapid City, the latest being Leon Richards, 24, who was stabbed a…
Leave it to South Dakota cowgirls to pick up the slack.
Several hours after being transported to a hospital for stab wounds early last Thursday morning, Leon Richards, 24, died, according to a news …
Two Rapid City adults have been identified as those who died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City, accord…
State Treasurer Josh Haeder said Friday that South Dakota's unclaimed property holdings exceed $600 million in value and he wants to return th…
Three men were taken into custody Wednesday after attempting to thwart arrest and flee into the sparsely developed hills north of Interstate 9…
I am so disappointed in how the city handled the hazardous material drop-off. Many of us wasted precious hours and expensive gas to do the rig…
SkyWest Airlines canceled about 1,000 flights Thursday and Friday because of what it called an internal technical issue.
A trailer house was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.