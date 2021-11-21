 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $169,900

Back on the market with foundation repaired! Adorable south side home is close to downtown shopping, Monument Health and all thatRapid City has to offer! Perfect for an investor or first time home buyer! The upper level offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, has beencompletely remodeled, and is ready to move in. Upgrades include new flooring throughout kitchen, great room & bathroom, refinishedoriginal hardwood floors in bedrooms, trim, double pane windows, sheetrock a& insulation, fresh paint, kitchen cabinets, sink,countertops and more! Main level bathroom remodeled with corrugated steel, wood paneling, new flooring and vanity offering a modernconcept. Add equity to the home by finishing the lower level! Add a bedroom or two w/ a bathroom, turn back into a duplex or mother-in-law suite! Outside you will find a brand new rocking chair covered front porch, new gutters, and a separate entrance to the basement.Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-415-3248

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News