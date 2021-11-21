2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $169,900

Back on the market with foundation repaired! Adorable south side home is close to downtown shopping, Monument Health and all thatRapid City has to offer! Perfect for an investor or first time home buyer! The upper level offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, has beencompletely remodeled, and is ready to move in. Upgrades include new flooring throughout kitchen, great room & bathroom, refinishedoriginal hardwood floors in bedrooms, trim, double pane windows, sheetrock a& insulation, fresh paint, kitchen cabinets, sink,countertops and more! Main level bathroom remodeled with corrugated steel, wood paneling, new flooring and vanity offering a modernconcept. Add equity to the home by finishing the lower level! Add a bedroom or two w/ a bathroom, turn back into a duplex or mother-in-law suite! Outside you will find a brand new rocking chair covered front porch, new gutters, and a separate entrance to the basement.Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-415-3248