2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $179,999

Stop what you are doing and check this one out!! This single wide manufactured home has two bedrooms, one-bathroom, double car garage (23x23), workshop (15x25) and two city lots! Improvements to the home since 2011 include a new front door, garage door, bamboo hardwood floating floors, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, fan above the stove, window coverings, sink, garbage disposal, refrigerator, electric panel, updated bathroom with tile floor, kitchen faucet, water heater (2021), windows (including framing around the windows), siding, roof and window AC. Cash buyers only. House is sold as-is. Hurry fast, before it’s gone! Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

