Stop what you are doing and check this one out!! This single wide manufactured home has two bedrooms, one-bathroom, double car garage (23x23), workshop (15x25) and two city lots! Improvements to the home since 2011 include a new front door, garage door, bamboo hardwood floating floors, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, fan above the stove, window coverings, sink, garbage disposal, refrigerator, electric panel, updated bathroom with tile floor, kitchen faucet, water heater (2021), windows (including framing around the windows), siding, roof and window AC. Cash buyers only. House is sold as-is. Hurry fast, before it’s gone! Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $179,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally is winding down, and with the rally's end comes the final law enforcement briefing of the 10-day event on Friday.
- Updated
A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday near Wall, according to a news release from th…
- Updated
Local law enforcement agencies responded to two overdose incidents within six hours on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with one be…
- Updated
Firefighters are battling a wildfire that is currently burning at Kirk Hill about 5 miles southwest of Sturgis. The fire was estimated at 40 a…
- Updated
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education scrutinized the District's proposed COVID-19 mitigation protocol at a meeting Monday night. Boa…
Name: Pat Smalley
- Updated
A Watertown man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis.
- Updated
Two more fatalities were reported by the South Dakota Department of Safety Saturday to bring the total number of fatalities during the 81st An…
- Updated
STURGIS | Sturgis Motorcycle Rally director Jerry Cole said Sunday that the weekend's total number of visitors is on track to break attendance…
- Updated
STURGIS | Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service are up dramatically versus previous years during t…