2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $189,000

Listed by Chris Twiggs; Keller Williams Realty Black Hills 605-545-1218. Don't miss this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in westside Rapid City. This home features original hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, a large family room, a carport, and a fully fenced back yard! The large patio is perfect for entertaining and the tasteful landscaping adds to the curb appeal of this beautiful westside Rapid City home! Home includes kitchen appliances, washer, dryer, water softener, and a large shed. Schedule a showing today, this one won't last long!

