2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $194,900

A 36-year-old Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
What started out as a routine traffic stop for an expired dealer's tag turned into a potentially life-threatening situation for a Rapid City p…
A Newell woman is facing several felony drug charges after deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Office discovered 44 grams of heroin and a…
A woman injured in an accident when her bicycle tire caught in a storm drain was unsuccessful in her attempt to sue the city of Rapid City for…
So much for the Social Security cost-of-living increase. Because of the increased deductions for Medicare and Part D prescriptions, my benefit…
Todd Palmer, athletic director of Sturgis Brown High School, submitted his resignation at Monday's Meade School District special board meeting…
A fire rendered a Rapid City home a complete loss Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.
Wouldn't it be great if the county commissioners would lower property taxes 17% instead of raising their salaries another 17% with the new pro…
My dream for 2022 is for the local government to prioritize the needs of the hard-working, tax-paying citizens first.
So since we have a "Civic Center" which is for the citizens, why can't they open part of it up during deadly cold weather, like they did for t…
