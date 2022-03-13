2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $209,900

Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams BH 970-556-4513. Cute remodeled home in a great neighborhood! Two bedroom one bath home. Spacious living room with great light and open to the kitchen. Kitchen has new appliances, new white cabinets, and new counters. Bathroom has a stylish tile surround as well as a new vanity. New flooring throughout the home. Large backyard perfect for pets. Too many new updates to mention everything. Some pictures contain digital staging.