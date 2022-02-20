 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $215,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 1-3 pm!! Listed by Alissa Hurley, 605-519-4744, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills. Cute ranch style home with equity potential. Located just blocks from General Beadle Elementary. Main floor is mostly updated with newer carpet, laminate. Kitchen cabinets have been repainted. Dining room features hardwood floor. Open and bright throughout. 2 beds / 1 bath on main floor. Cove heat with individual thermostats in each room. Partially unfinished basement offers plenty of opportunity, with 13x11 family room, 22x8 master bedroom (not to code-no egress) with attached bath, and spacious laundry/utility room. Some sheets of sheetrock and other material to finish basement are included. Back yard includes newer garden shed for storage, in-ground fire pit great for entertaining, and chain link dog run. Fenced back yard. Additional parking space found in back. Buyer & buyer's agent to verify all MLS data & measurements.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News