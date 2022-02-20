OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 1-3 pm!! Listed by Alissa Hurley, 605-519-4744, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills. Cute ranch style home with equity potential. Located just blocks from General Beadle Elementary. Main floor is mostly updated with newer carpet, laminate. Kitchen cabinets have been repainted. Dining room features hardwood floor. Open and bright throughout. 2 beds / 1 bath on main floor. Cove heat with individual thermostats in each room. Partially unfinished basement offers plenty of opportunity, with 13x11 family room, 22x8 master bedroom (not to code-no egress) with attached bath, and spacious laundry/utility room. Some sheets of sheetrock and other material to finish basement are included. Back yard includes newer garden shed for storage, in-ground fire pit great for entertaining, and chain link dog run. Fenced back yard. Additional parking space found in back. Buyer & buyer's agent to verify all MLS data & measurements.
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $215,000
