Listed by Tedd and Carmen Thompson, Re/Max In The Hills. 605-641-0321 and 605-641-0199. This is a well maintained, bright and cheerful manufactured home with a large addition. It sits on a lovely .35 acre lot with lawn, mature trees and bushes. There is a 14x35 workshop, and a carport. Through a sliding door in the dining room, is a deck overlooking the fenced yard. The large covered patio is accessed through the family room and provides ample space to sit outside rain or shine. The office space could possibly be used as a third bedroom. The manufactured home and the addition each have a furnace and air conditioning for your comfort. This manufactured home is on a permanent foundation. Certification in Associated Docs.
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $225,000
