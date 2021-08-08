 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $229,900

Stop what you are doing and check this one out! This townhome, located in Rapid City, features 2 bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and a single stall attached garage! When you walk in the front door you will be greeted with an open concept dining room and living room combo, kitchen, a half bathroom, and access to the garage. The living room has an electric fireplace with built-ins on both sides along with vaulted ceilings. Step out on the deck off the dining room area and you will find a serene and secluded wooded ravine, and glorious views of the city at night! The basement features the master bedroom with double closets and access to the bathroom, a 2nd bedroom, storage space under the steps and the utility/laundry room. This townhome is located close to the pool and clubhouse! Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

