2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, Keller Williams Realty BH (605) 381-7500. Enjoy the ease of single level living in this move in ready townhome with private back yard! *New roof and garage door in 2021 *Great open entertaining space in back of home, with large kitchen that opens to the living area *Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, Frigidaire appliance suite and a breakfast bar for added seating *Dining area with slider door to back yard *Comfortable living room with vaulted ceilings and great natural light *Enjoy main floor laundry and plenty of storage space throughout *Master suite with good size closet and en suite bathroom *1 additional bedroom and 1 full bathroom complete this home *Outdoors offers an attached, fully finished, single car garage, *Large deck and patio for entertaining and a partially fenced side yard for kids or pets. Located close to shopping, parks, and restaurants, call to see today!

