Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Prime centrally-located home with some impressive upgrades! Spacious kitchen with lovely white cabinets, plenty of countertop space, matching stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors that extend into the dining room with large window system and into a large & sun-splashed living room with a gorgeous stone-encased gas fireplace. Sizable master bedroom, guest bedroom and full bathroom with tile floor. Attached garage plus a patio overlooks a completely fenced-in yard with lovely landscaping. Newer high efficiency furnace and air conditioning unit installed. Full, unfinished basement offers tons of possibilities for building equity. Just a stone's throw away from schools, restaurants, and shopping!
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $245,000
