2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $295,000
Welcome to 4913 Three Rivers Drive, Rapid City, South Dakota! A real value with 2 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a 2 car attached 24' X25' garage. You also have 1122 square feet of unfinished basement to build equity by customizing your own floor plan. This well-maintained home built in 2016 has a master suite with a walk-in closet, open concept floor plan, stylish kitchen with a breakfast bar and a dining room that walks out on a large deck. On the practical side it has a covered front deck, maintenance free exterior with Hardboard siding, maintenance free back deck, 95% Efficient Furnace, and 85 gallon hot water heater. Spray foam in the exterior walls makes foran energy efficient home. Roof is new, siding will be replaced soon.

