2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900

Listed by Ryan Kelly at VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. Super cute home with a view out the back to an open meadow and quick access to shopping and downtown. Set on the back of a quiet neighborhood near some beautiful rolling hills. Home constructed for a family member of the builder so home includes many extras above & beyond standards. High vaulted ceilings throughout the house & garage.

