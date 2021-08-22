 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

Call or Text Listing Agent - Jason Richards - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-381-1087 for more information. Amazing opportunity to own a well maintained home in a great location. Great outdoor spaces with a large covered front porch (over 22' long!) and nice open deck in the back overlooking the spacious yard and garden plot. There are new shingles, new gutters, and new paint on house, shed, and decks. There is even a concrete RV pad with electric hookup along the nice sized 2-car finished garage. This home currently has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a master bathroom. There is a main floor laundry, large kitchen, large living room with vaulted ceiling and tons of room for expansion in the clean, unfinished basement plumbed for a bathroom.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 19
Local

Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Your Two Cents for August 17
Local

Your Two Cents for August 17

So capitalism and the free market economy are the greatest things on earth — except for gas prices? Please keep your faux outrage to yourself.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News