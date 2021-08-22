Call or Text Listing Agent - Jason Richards - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-381-1087 for more information. Amazing opportunity to own a well maintained home in a great location. Great outdoor spaces with a large covered front porch (over 22' long!) and nice open deck in the back overlooking the spacious yard and garden plot. There are new shingles, new gutters, and new paint on house, shed, and decks. There is even a concrete RV pad with electric hookup along the nice sized 2-car finished garage. This home currently has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a master bathroom. There is a main floor laundry, large kitchen, large living room with vaulted ceiling and tons of room for expansion in the clean, unfinished basement plumbed for a bathroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000
