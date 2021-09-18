2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $339,600

Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center of Sturgis(605)490-2638 I'd bet you will LOVE this floor plan as much as I do!! It has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. The master is huge with a large master bathroom complete with double vanities and a linen cabinet. Both main level bedrooms have walk in closets. The great room is "open concept" and has an extra large kitchen complete with breakfast bar and pantry. It also has one of the largest dining room areas for a home in this size range. The basement has a very large and bright family room. Don't let the 2 bedroom deter you. The large family room adds a ton of value and we will be happy to add a finished bedroom or 2 if you need them. Call for current pricing. Many finishes can still be chosen. Call today if you wish to provide input.