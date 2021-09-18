Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center of Sturgis(605)490-2638 I'd bet you will LOVE this floor plan as much as I do!! It has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. The master is huge with a large master bathroom complete with double vanities and a linen cabinet. Both main level bedrooms have walk in closets. The great room is "open concept" and has an extra large kitchen complete with breakfast bar and pantry. It also has one of the largest dining room areas for a home in this size range. The basement has a very large and bright family room. Don't let the 2 bedroom deter you. The large family room adds a ton of value and we will be happy to add a finished bedroom or 2 if you need them. Call for current pricing. Many finishes can still be chosen. Call today if you wish to provide input.
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $339,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…
- Updated
A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher's state teaching certificate was permanently revoked in January after she pleaded guilty to repeatedl…
- Updated
Michael Brooks guided the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team to a surprising second-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament last …
- Updated
There are now more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been …
- Updated
The construction of the new Summit Arena at The Monument is still on pace to finish by Oct. 1, but getting people to work there isn't going as…
Christopher Cudmore no longer asks himself why he had to spend most of the last decade in prison, nor does he punish himself internally for de…
- Updated
The COVID-19 death of a Pennington County man in his 30s raised the county's death toll to 219 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,093.
- Updated
Active COVID-19 cases continued to rise Tuesday despite 951 people being listed as recovered from the virus. There were 992 new infections rep…
When Susan, a teacher at a Rapid City Area Schools high school, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last October, she said she knew it …
- Updated
All four COVID-19 deaths the South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday were from the Black Hills. Two men and two women were included …