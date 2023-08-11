This stunning, nearly completed new construction residence is a masterpiece of modern design and functionality, offering everything you need for luxurious and comfortable living. Situated in a peaceful and desirable neighborhood, this beautiful home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the convenience of main floor laundry. Step inside and be captivated by the elegant and open floor plan, where natural light floods the space, illuminating the exclusive finishes and tasteful details throughout. The possibilities are endless with the expansive basement, which is fully unfinished, providing a blank canvas for your creativity. Whether you envision a home theater, a fitness center, or additional bedrooms, this space awaits your personal touch and will easily adapt to your unique lifestyle needs. Beyond the walls of this fantastic home, you'll find a generous backyard space, perfect for creating your own outdoor sanctuary, hosting gatherings, or simply relaxing in the fresh air. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a nearly completed new home. Embrace the chance to put your stamp on the unfinished basement and turn this into your forever home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour and make this property your own! Listed by Kevin Andreson, KWBH, 605-646-5409.