2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $419,900

Listed by Kelly McGregor, Keller Williams Realty BH. 605-390-9568. Beautiful home with open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 fullbaths, master bedroom with en-suite, and custom tiled shower with rainfall shower head. Unfinished basement provides opportunity tobuild equity and finish to your liking with room for 2 more bedrooms and a family room. Enjoy easy living as the HOA fee of $135 per month covers lawn maintenance, sprinkler system maintenance, outdoor water, and snow removal! Don't wait, come take a look!