Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Surrounded by soaring Black Hills Pines, bordering approx. 300ft of creek frontage and backing to USFS- this dream retreat awaits! *Tucked into a hillside for utmost privacy, this A-Frame home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and just over 1,400sqft *Comfortable main level has a cozy corner kitchen that opens to the large living room making entertaining a breeze *Main living area has wood paneled vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace and large windows for fantastic natural light *Walkout lower level has vinyl flooring throughout, 2 bedrooms with large windows, 1 full bathroom with laundry hookups and access to the covered side patio *Enjoy the unparalleled beauty of the forest from the front or back decks or the relax to the sound of Rapid Creek from the ground level patio *This property is perfect for an outdoorsman- located near hiking and ATV trails, kayaking and amazing fishing, all minutes from Rapid City- call today! Subdivision: Fort Meade Place
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are some 76 million boomers, which means there are a lot of people going around having a gas and getting hacked off. But what does it mean?
Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…
The corner of Cambell and East North streets is being transformed into a hub for consumers who need quick, convenient car care.
The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state.
Deadwood now has its own official South Dakota-made whiskey.
During my time as Mayor of Rapid City, as a State Legislator, a City Council President, a business owner, and as a Real Estate Appraiser, I le…
Seven of 16 potential medical cannabis dispensaries had conditional use permits approved Monday night by the Rapid City Council.
If there is a child care crisis (affordable and available) in SD, has the time come for one parent or the other to stay home and care for thei…
As a special educator and a grandma to a grandson that has struggled with stuttering his entire young life, I was mortified when I read Kristi…
The cause of a fire at the Sylvan Lake Lodge at Custer State Park remains a mystery.