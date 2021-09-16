Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Surrounded by soaring Black Hills Pines, bordering approx. 300ft of creek frontage and backing to USFS- this dream retreat awaits! *Tucked into a hillside for utmost privacy, this A-Frame home offers 2 bedrooms, 2bathrooms and just over 1,400sqft *Comfortable main level has a cozy corner kitchen that opens to the large living room making entertaining a breeze *Main living area has wood paneled vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace and large windows for fantastic natural light *Walkout lower level has vinyl flooring throughout, 2 bedrooms with large windows, 1 full bathroom with laundry hookups and access to the covered side patio *Enjoy the unparalleled beauty of the forest from the front or back decks or the relax to the sound of Rapid Creek from the ground level patio *This property is perfect for an outdoorsman- located near hiking and ATV trails, kayaking and amazing fishing, all minutes from Rapid City- call today!
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $549,000
