Listed by Jim Allison, Allison Real Estate. Location, Location!!! Call/Text LA to schedule a showing. This beautiful home has the view 180 degree of Rapid City. 3400 plus sq. ft. Plus an extra lot for future development. This is a 1 of kind opportunity to own this very unique property. 2 bedroom and 3 bath. This home comes with 2 kitchens. One separate for visitors or mother-in-law. Under the garage in basement there is access to this room gravel floor with black plastic covering. 22x36 this space is a bonus with endless possibilities. On demand gas hot water system new in 2021, new air condition unit new 2020. The LA is related to the sellers. The new owner can customize this home to fit his or her taste. This home is priced for a quick sale. There was hail damage to roof and gutters and seller will surrendered the estimated cost for repairs at closing.
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Although he’s now retired, Louie, the buckskin gelding that carried Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs to barrel racing prominence, has been accorded a…
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
The sheriff who responded to the scene of a fatal car crash caused by the South Dakota attorney general last year has died, the Hyde County Sh…
Central girls basketball penalized for rules violation, and other notes from Wednesday’s SDHSAA meeting
Advisory committees also made changes to State events for track and field and tennis
Two Rapid City men have been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson, whose body was found Monday in a ditch.
Growing up in Hill City, the four Morris sisters shared one small bedroom, so sharing the large, 5-bedroom, 4-bath home they built together in…
One of two men arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson is facing a murder charge.Andrew Thorson, 29, has been ch…
Law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found early Monday morning near the intersection of Highw…
Rapid City issued its first provisional license for a medical cannabis dispensary on Tuesday.
Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education member Breanna Funke announced Tuesday night that she is leaving the board as soon as a replacement…