2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $67,000

This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is minutes to town. Recently renovated with custom cherry cabinets, new windows & coverings, newer kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, updated Trex decking, and new LED light fixtures this home features updates throughout the whole house. Enjoy the spacious backyard and views of the creek this home offers. House sits on a rented lot for $400 a month which includes water/sewer. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Christians Team Keller Williams Realty Black Hills. Co Listed by Beth Staeckeler 631-902-6095