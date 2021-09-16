 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $895,000

Rare and extremely stunning property with PRICELESS views and setting. This gorgeous property is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just an amazing sanctuary of peace and tranquility for you to escape the daily grind and recharge your batteries. You will love the privacy and comfort of the babbling brook and high canyon walls that surround this pristine property. You simply cannot find these types of properties very often!! Pride of ownership shines throughout this wonderful home with lots of recent upgrades and personal touches. If you're looking for an AMAZING home and a picture painting setting, look no further!! You MUST SEE this GEM!!

