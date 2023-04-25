Five South Dakota school districts have been awarded grants by the South Dakota Workforce Education Fund career and technical education (CTE) programs in secondary schools, including Wall and Edgemont school districts.

In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund, which was partly designed to give students the knowledge, skills and experiences to be prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce. The South Dakota Department of Education said partnerships among secondary education, postsecondary education and business and industry lay the foundation for modern CTE programs.

Wall School District received the largest sum of $225,000 for the construction of a CTE wing that will include a woodworking shop, a welding shop and two classrooms. The expansion will help address a shortage of subcontractor jobs in the area, according to Wall District Superintendent Pandi Pittman. She has been in her current position for two years and taught in the district for 12 and said she has long wanted to offer more CTE to her students.

"We need linemen, electricians, food services and there is a huge demand for HVAC," Pitman said. "So one of my missions as a superintendent is to get a sizable, functioning CTE wing for our students to meet the diverse workforce demand."

Edgemont School District will use the nearly $85,000 grant it received to install two heavy equipment simulators for its architecture, construction and agriculture program.