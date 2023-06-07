BlueLine Development, Inc. plans to start its Sagebrush Flats affordable housing project this summer, bringing more low-income housing into Rapid City.

“Rapid City is just a great city to develop in,” Jason Boal, development manager of BlueLine Development, Inc., said. “There’s been a lot of support at the staff level with the building department as well as Planning and Zoning and obviously at the City Council level.”

South of East Omaha and west of Cambell Street, the 21-acre district will house 180 units for potential low-income residents.

The Rapid City Council approved the resolution for the Tax Increment Financing District application Monday for over $9.4 million with stipulations incorporated into the developer’s agreement. The project now has funding of about $42.9 million from three different sources. South Dakota Housing Development Authority provided a bond cap for $32 million, including low income housing tax credits. Black Hills Area Community Foundation contributed $1.5 million to the project that was used to purchase the property.

“I think everybody that lives in Rapid City has felt the housing burden increase over the last several years,” Boal said. “And I think even prior to the pandemic, there was a shortage of, not just affordable housing, but housing in general, in the community. That’s put extra pressure on the rental market.”

To qualify for the housing, people can make up to 60% of the Area Median Income, which is calculated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and can fluctuate every year.

“Through South Dakota Housing Development Authority, we’ve committed to 40 years of affordability,” Boal said. “There’ll be annual compliance through the state, through our investor that is benefiting from the tax credits. So, there’s several reviewers ensuring that each tenant is income qualified.”

A market survey done by BlueLine in 2021 found that among all affordable projects, there were no vacancies. At that time, across all housing, the vacancy rate was two percent.

According to Elevate Rapid City's Rapid City Housing Dashboard, the Rapid City vacancy rate for April 2023 is up to 6.63%. It also lists the average monthly rent as $1,179.

BlueLine Property Management, part of BlueLine Development, also owns Discovery Village Apartments, a low-income apartment complex which completed construction in December 2021. For that though, they didn't go through the city's TIF process.

According to the City of Rapid City, Tax Increment Financing, or a TIF, is a method of funding public investments in an area by capturing all of the increased tax revenue for a time. Projects need to follow the city's objectives for economic development and redevelopment.

Rapid City also recognizes that using TIFs encourages the redevelopment of deteriorated real property; stimulates economic development in the community; increases private investment in areas that would have otherwise remained undeveloped or under-developed; allows for the construction of safe and affordable housing units for low and moderate income residents; and facilitates the reconstruction, maintenance and completion of the city's existing infrastructure network, supporting and guiding the future growth of the area.

If at least 50% of the SDHDA bond cap is used for construction of the proposed development, BlueLine automatically qualifies for an allocation of a four-percent low-income housing tax credit. With the tax-exempt bond from the state, that allows more favorable financing on the debt side while creating the ability to get the housing tax credits.

“There’s obviously now an influx of folks moving from out of state to Rapid City, and this area that has also put pressure on the rental market as well as the home ownership market,” Boal said. “This project is going to have a meaningful impact on alleviating some of that pressure from the rental market.”

Boal says that it’s realistic for the groundbreaking to happen at the end of June or beginning of July. The project is anticipated to be completed in December 2025.