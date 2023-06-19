As night began to fall and participation dwindled, Chris Cooper kept walking.

By 8 a.m. Sunday morning, he had walked for 24-hours — a mental, physical and emotional challenge similar to the struggles of dealing with suicidal thoughts, PTSD and depression.

That's the point, Cooper told media outlets Saturday morning before beginning this journey for the third year in a row.

"During the day when you're around people, you're usually okay, but as the day goes on and it turns into night — that's when you start struggling," he said. "And eventually you're going to be alone — like I'll be alone probably at one point during this walk — and your mind starts playing games with you and starts letting you know, 'Hey, you can't do this...give up,' things like that. You start to want to fall into that and wanting to give up, and then the next thing you know, it's morning time. People start showing up. People are there; you're around people and it starts getting easier again."

Cooper is the regional leader for Mission 22, a national nonprofit organization that serves thousands of veterans and their families. 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the nonprofit, which has raised millions to provide no-cost programs for military families.

The 24-hour walk brings together the community, veterans and local organizations to raise awareness for suicide and mental health, hoping to end the stigma and curb a rising concern.

"South Dakota right now is number seven in suicides — and the numbers are rising," Cooper explained. "We're on track to have more suicides this year than we were last year. I think it's important that we let those know who are struggling that they're not alone — that they have people who are here for them and want them here."

In 2020, suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among veterans overall, and it was the second leading cause of death among veterans under age 45, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. That same year saw 6,146 veteran suicides — which averages out to around 17 per day.

It's especially timely with June being Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. There's an expectation for men to be tough and not break down, but it's human nature, Cooper said. He wants people to realize it's okay to not be okay.

To begin the walk Saturday, Cooper was joined by local veterans, members of the community, firefighters and law enforcement. Last year, around 400 people joined in over the course of the day.

The struggle of the walk — and part of Cooper's mission — is to remind people never to give up.

"I think the biggest thing is, if you're struggling, never give up. Keep moving forward, one step at a time. Focus on the little things, and once you focus on those — work on bigger things," he said. "The more you focus on the happy things, the the happier you'll get, and the more you'll be able to get through whatever you're going through. Just never give up."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 9-8-8 immediately.