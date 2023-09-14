Surrounded by Forest Service land. This one-of-a-kind house was built by an engineering professor at the School of Mines & designed for uniqueness. Multi-levels & angels definitely make it unique. The Great room greets you when you walk in the front door. With vaulted wood ceilings & a massive wood beam. Windows on every wall allow tons of natural light in. Vermont Casting free standing wood burning stove. Pella patio doors exit to a sitting area. The kitchen has a built-in oven & microwave, cooktop & custom antler handles on the wood cabinets. Large dining area. There is new luxury vinyl planking throughout the great room, kitchen, dining, family room, laundry & baths. New carpet in bedrooms. Step down to the main floor bedroom & bath with patio doors out to the 24x30 deck with synthetic membrane covering & hammered metal railings. The upper level features a unique bedroom with a stepdown into a bathroom waiting for the new owner to create a new design. The lower-level has a laundry room & a 3rd bedroom. The basement has a large family room with a bathroom & area for a future wet bar or expand the bathroom. Walk-out to the garage that has a heated workshop. The deck above the garage has an amazing view & great for enjoying outdoor living. Propane line to the grill, so no changing out propane bottles. New FA propane furnace & central air 2020. New storms & screens, leaf guard gutters, roof, curbside water line. New Pella sliding doors. All electrical upgraded.