3 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $75,500

This 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled away from the business of the city and sits in a quiet neighborhood with $340 lot rent that includes garbage and sewer. With recent updates this home features a new roof, exterior paint, and a new water heater that were replaced in 2020. The deck offers a serene feeling of the Black Hills while listening to the birds and seeing the wildlife in the area. There is a 12x20 Shed that allows for a spacious workspace or storage area. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams. Co-Listed by Sarah Peterka 605-661-2802.

