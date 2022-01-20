 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $1,100,000

â€¢ The Box Elder Creek Horse Property is a contiguous 96Â± acre horse property with exceptional improvements located approximately seven miles east of downtown Rapid City, South Dakota. â€¢ This is a potential income producing horse facility with approximately 26 covered horse stalls, 200' x 80' indoor arena with heater, 150' x 300' outdoor arena, paddocks and loafing shed. â€¢ Additional improvements include a hay/grain barn and employee quarters with a 20' x 40' apartment. â€¢ Historically, 50Â± acres have been utilized for hay production with an alfalfa/grass mix. â€¢ Water for the property is provided by two sources; city water for the residence and domestic well for the remainder of the property. â€¢ The residence is a 2,240 sq. ft., ranch-style modular home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. â€¢ This property is in an outstanding location, just minutes from Rapid City with year-round access just off of Interstate 90.

