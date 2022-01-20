â€¢ The Box Elder Creek Horse Property is a contiguous 96Â± acre horse property with exceptional improvements located approximately seven miles east of downtown Rapid City, South Dakota. â€¢ This is a potential income producing horse facility with approximately 26 covered horse stalls, 200' x 80' indoor arena with heater, 150' x 300' outdoor arena, paddocks and loafing shed. â€¢ Additional improvements include a hay/grain barn and employee quarters with a 20' x 40' apartment. â€¢ Historically, 50Â± acres have been utilized for hay production with an alfalfa/grass mix. â€¢ Water for the property is provided by two sources; city water for the residence and domestic well for the remainder of the property. â€¢ The residence is a 2,240 sq. ft., ranch-style modular home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. â€¢ This property is in an outstanding location, just minutes from Rapid City with year-round access just off of Interstate 90.
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new Gov. Noem campaign ad emerged Wednesday claiming she heroically stands for fairness in women’s sports. The ad falsely claims that she “n…
A 50-year-old Box Elder man is in the Pennington County Jail following a pursuit Monday night that ended in Wasta.
A 19-year-old man was named in the attempted theft of a vehicle with two children in it Wednesday.
The second South Dakota child under age 10 has died from complications of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon has announced that Caitlin Pierson will serve as the new community relations manager for the…
PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday slammed how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state's attorney g…
A 36-year-old Hot Springs woman was identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Housing in the Black Hills is a hot, expensive commodity with new residents moving to the area and less inventory available.
For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.
Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…