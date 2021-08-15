3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $210,000

Welcome to 608 Tanglewood Lane, Box Elder, SD. Move-in ready and well cared for, this home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a 2 Car Garage, and a large shed. Enjoy your huge fenced in back yard, with a 12' x 41' patio ideal for entertaining and relaxing. Conveniently located to a nice park, Rapid City, Ellsworth AFB, and within minutes of major shopping and entertainment areas. Showings available starting Friday August 13.