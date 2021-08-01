Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Move in ready ranch style home on a large interior lot! *New roof (June 2021), newer plumbing and on demand whole house gas water heater (2008) *3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus room *Hardwood flooring throughout main level *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level *Combination kitchen and dining room with ceiling height cabinets anda gas stove *Lower level has a family room with laminate flooring and wood accents, 1 bedroom (NTC for closet), a full bathroom with walk in shower a laundry/utility room and a bonus/craft/hobby room to use as you wish *Large front wood deck *Fenced back yard *Detached 2-car garage with mechanics bay and bonus RV parking *2 car carport/workshop space with tin roof and concrete flooring *Storage shed, formerly used as a guest house. *Located close to EAFB and easy access to I90, call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $235,000
