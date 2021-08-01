3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $239,999

Listed by Emily Harrison, Keller Williams Realty, 605.787.1164. This lovely home is conveniently located between Rapid City and Box Elder! You get the best of both worlds with access to I-90, you can get to downtown or the base within minutes. The front and side yard is all rock, making landscaping low maintenance. You'll find a perfect spot for RV parking. In the back there is a private street where you can easily access your 2 car garage. Once you go inside the home you will be welcomed with an open concept living room with vaulted ceilings. The living room flows right into the kitchen showing off the beautiful wood cabinets and the island makes for a great spot to gather around! Down the hall you'll find the oversized master suite, that even has trayed ceilings! Attached to the master is a charming bathroom and walk in closet. Across the hall are the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathrooms that are equally as attractive and full of storage! Don't miss out on this awesome home!