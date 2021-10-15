 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $265,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY OCT 17, 1-2:30 PM. Listed by Arlyn Dyce 605-209-1637. This is a gorgeous one level home in a great location. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. built in 2016 with beautiful finishes throughout this home, spacious master bdrm with a bathroom and a large closet. Over sized 2 car garage which is finished. Looking for extra parking? This house has an additional 60x12 parking pad next to the garage, Privacy fence surrounding a great patio area, perfect for entertaining, sprinkler system and 14x8 storage shed for all your lawn equipment and storage needs. Call to schedule a showing today.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCPD investigating fatal crash
News

RCPD investigating fatal crash

  • Updated

One person is dead and several more were injured during a crash near the 2800 block of Highway 44.A westbound SUV traveling at a high rate of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News