Great location near Ellsworth AFB! One level ranch style home in the Raiderpointe Subdivision. Featuring 3bd/1ba/1car garage. One level Ranch Style home with open concept living. Low maintenance exterior w 30-year asphalt shingles. Patio off the kitchen for easy access to the back yard. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $274,900
