3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $275,500

This beautiful new construction home features 2x6 exterior construction and is built to last! Sitting on a spacious 6.31 acre lot, this property is as functional as it is beautiful. The 2 car garage has plenty of space for storage or projects, and you will love the open flow of the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and dual vanity sinks in the shared bathroom, while both upstairs bedrooms boast walk-in closets! Downstairs you will find the finished 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom, and loads of potential to build equity by finishing off the remaining space. With back deck access just off the dining room, you will have ample opportunity to relax and take in your peaceful surroundings. Don't miss out on this wonderful new construction home!!