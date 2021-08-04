 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $275,500
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $275,500

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $275,500

This beautiful new construction home features 2x6 exterior construction and is built to last! Sitting on a spacious 6.31 acre lot, this property is as functional as it is beautiful. The 2 car garage has plenty of space for storage or projects, and you will love the open flow of the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The spacious master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and dual vanity sinks in the shared bathroom, while both upstairs bedrooms boast walk-in closets! Downstairs you will find the finished 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom, and loads of potential to build equity by finishing off the remaining space. With back deck access just off the dining room, you will have ample opportunity to relax and take in your peaceful surroundings. Don't miss out on this wonderful new construction home!!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 31
Local

Your Two Cents for July 31

President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News