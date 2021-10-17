3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $287,000

Welcome Home! With many updates you will find this home comfortable and roomy. Completely repainted inside with new carpeting throughout, and new laminate in bathrooms and kitchen areas. The new propane gas stove in the family room makes for very cozy winter evenings. The addition room off the laundry is perfect for an office, play area or catch all when coming in from attached garage. The oversized two car garage is heated and has a brand new door and opener. But its the super large completely fenced in yard, front and back, and the ease of access to the Douglas Schools, right across the street, and being seconds away from Ellsworth Air Force Base Main Gate that makes this one desirable location. Come take a look and make it your very own! Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of South Dakota.